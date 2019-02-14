Love is in the Isle of Wight air for Valentine’s Day

Did you see the giant kiss in the sky above the Isle of Wight today? Islanders share their photos of the love-inspired contrails.

kiss clouds

A photo of a giant kiss in the sky above the Isle of Wight that was posted Isle of Wight Community Information Page this morning has spread some love on Valentine’s Day.

Simon Nash posted the photo this morning as a Valentine’s Message and it appears he was not the only one to spot the love-inspired contrails.

He posted the following photo and message:

Love is in the air. Happy Valentine’s day Isle of Wight. Especially for Candy Nash

Kiss clouds by Simon Nash

Elaine Storer then shared the image she captured from East Cowes.
Kiss clouds by Elaine Storer

Abi David captured the kiss formation from her kitchen in Shanklin.
Kiss clouds by Abi David

And then Candy Nash shared the same giant kiss taken from Brighstone.
Kiss clouds by Candy Nash

Peace and love to everyone, today and every day.

Thursday, 14th February, 2019 10:19am

By

