Love on the seas as ferry plays cupid for inshore rescue volunteers

Wightlink’s St Clare car ferry has played Cupid for two members of Ryde Inshore Rescue.

Volunteer Michael Singer knew his girlfriend Dominique Singleton would be on board the 17:00 sailing from Portsmouth to Fishbourne on Thursday 22 June and persuaded fellow crew members to join him on their rescue boat and help unfurl a banner asking her to marry him.

Invite to the bridge

Tipped off in advance, Captain Sam Mitchell made an excuse to invite Dominique up to the Bridge to get a good view of the sign and then let her use the ship’s radio to give him her answer. It was yes.

Captain Sam says,

“We were very happy to play a small part in this very happy event. “Ryde Inshore Rescue are our ‘local’ lifesavers and mean a lot to us. We always like to support them when we can.”

Chair of RIR, Ady Farrell explains:

“Dominique and Michael met through volunteering at Ryde Inshore Rescue. For us, this was Operation Shush. Everyone knew what Michael was planning but we all had to keep it a secret. From the look on her face, it’s clear she had no idea this was going to happen. We are all delighted.”

Dominique adds,

“Yes, this happened and I am still shaking, in total shock! “Who would have thought by joining Ryde Inshore Rescue I’d meet my future husband? All the effort my lifeboat family and Wightlink put in today was beyond what I’d ever imagined, I’m forever grateful to every single one of you. Thank you so so much. “I’m the luckiest person in the world right now. Michael Singer, I love you.”

Wightlink has long had a special relationship with Ryde Inshore Rescue. In 2014, Captain Tom Vincent organised a fundraising paddle for staff from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde Pier Head in a ferry’s rescue boat after vandals damaged the charity’s two lifeboats. His initiative raised £5,000 towards repairs.

Image: © Roger J Millward