Lovebirds to donate 20 inches of luscious locks to Little Princess Trust

This coming Sunday, Isle of Wight entertainer Greg Chapman and his fiance, Felicity, will be having their luscious locks cut off and donated to The Little Princess Trust.

The Trust provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Back in 2015 Flick had 18 inches cut from my hair for the Trust so she knows what to expect.

Spare a thought for those struggling with cancer

Here’s what Greg and Flick have to say,

“Appearance means a lot to most people and many take great pride in their hair. Being deprived of it is often a huge blow to that person’s confidence and that is addition to feeling like death warmed up. “At this festive time of year, when most people are happy and looking forward to Christmas with their loved ones I spare a thought for those struggling with cancer.”

Can you spare just 7 inches?

They continued,

Most people who try to raise awareness and money for the cause do so by shaving their heads completely and while that is very admirable, it’s too drastic for most and is not necessary. To make a wig the trust only requires a minimum of seven inches of good hair. “Long hair is fashionable at the moment, but fashion changes quickly, so my plea is this: before going to the hairdressers for that Christmas party or New Year hair cut, please measure the locks first. “Can you spare just 7 inches? “If so, not only do you get a pretty new look, a little child out there gets one too and a big boost to their confidence. “Plus, while the trust is lucky enough to get generous hair donations, they don’t always get much monetary help and it takes time, effort and money to make these wigs, if you can skip the extra mince pie or Christmas cake, send a little donation instead.”

Show your support

Flick and Greg will be going for the chop on Sunday 3rd December at around 12:45pm – during this weekend’s Santa Specials – at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, Havenstreet.

Between them, Flick and Greg are donating around 20 inches of luscious locks.

The couple have also set a target of £350 to raise as well. If you’d like to support them pop over to their Just Giving Page.