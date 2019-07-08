Lovingly restored 1880 Vanner Stagecoach hitched up for first time in 84 years

Trevor shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed

On Sunday the Isle of Wight Bus Museum hosted a very special event.

The 1880 Vanner stagecoach, Civility, was hitched up to horses for the first time in 84 years, last being used in the 1935 Ryde Carnival.

It was a moving moment for those who had worked on restoring the vehicle, especially volunteer Mike Squibb.

Under Friesian horsepower

Sam and Steve of Windmill Carriages supplied the horsepower and equine expertise.

Their two Friesian horses, Kane and Thomas, were perfect for the job and attracted a lot of admirers.

Rain didn’t dampen spectacle

The weather was less than co-operative for the first part of the day, but the rain did not dampen the spectacle.

Unfortunately, current legislation meant that it was not possible to take Civility out on the road, so it simply manoeuvred around the Museum premises.

Musical accompaniment

The Island Music Centre Concert Band provided afternoon entertainment, playing several numbers.

Most were arrangements of film themes, but the closing number, Mambo Cubana, had toes tapping.

IW Bus Museum chairman Bill Ackroyd was fulsome in his praise for the young musicians and led a rousing round of applause.