‘Low-fat pizza’ takeaway to replace vacant shop in Freshwater

A pizza takeaway could replace a redundant electrical shop in Freshwater.



The former Eves Electrical, on Avenue Road, could be fitted with a new pizza oven if the plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The application, submitted by Joseph Melody, said:

“There will be a new sign and the elevations will be lifted to give a good feeling of the investment.”



Low-fat pizzas

The internal arrangements will be revamped and a new pizza oven installed.



The gas fired oven would have the same emissions as a domestic gas central heating system, and the low-fat pizzas would not produce odour so there would be no need for any filter for the waste fumes.



“Positively enhances the immediate environment”

The plans say:

“Freshwater can look tired and its viability is easily questioned when shops with cheap rents cannot be leased.

“A bit of life in the town centre helps the general well-being of the town and positively enhances the immediate environment.

“The proposal will create at least two jobs and will add to the choice of takeaway food for the local community and Island visitors.”



This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: The pizza oven in situ and working at another site