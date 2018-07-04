Double award for outstanding student who excelled in the face of adversity

Congratulations are in order for 18-year-old Islander, Luca Speight, who today (Wednesday) was presented with not one, but two accolades at an Isle of Wight College Awards ceremony.

As well as receiving the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’, Luca was honoured as ‘Isle of Wight College Student of the Year 2018’, after displaying a passion and determination to succeed in the face of adversity (details here).

A determination to succeed

At today’s awards ceremony the Vice Chair of Corporation praised Luca’s hard work, telling the audience gathered how Luca had made sure he caught up with missed work, after being away for three months due to illness, and pointing out that despite this, he was ahead of many of his peers.

Luca was also celebrated for always volunteering to help at any of the extra curricular events such as open days, food fairs and restaurant functions. It was also noted that he excelled at his work placement and showed a real passion for his work and determination to succeed.

Grateful for support

After being presented with the awards, Luca told OnTheWight,

“I am very honoured to receive such a prestigious award, but without help from all my college tutors, course mates, family and friends I would not be receiving this.”

Life-threatening illness

Only two weeks into the college term last September, Luca was rushed to St Mary’s hospital where he spent several days in an induced coma on the Intensive Care Unit.

He was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

After a major operation, many MRI scans, countless trips between the Island and Barts, Luca returned to college in the New Year as a Level 2 Catering and Hospitality student to continue his dream of becoming a chef.

Congratulations to Luca, the awards are very well deserved and we wish him the best of health in the future.

