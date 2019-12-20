Lucy the Isle of Wight stowaway cat home for from adventures in Scotland

Wightlink stepped in with free crossings to help Zara Ellis with the last leg of her challenge to bring her much-loved cat, Lucy, home to the Isle of Wight from Scotland.

The black cat stowed away in Zara’s neighbours’ horsebox just before they moved house from Ryde – she eventually found herself 520 miles away with them on the island of Lismore in the Inner Hebrides.

Zara explains, “We’d put up posters and spread the word when she went missing but no-one knew anything. To be honest, we’d almost given up hope. “Meanwhile, my former neighbours had put the horsebox in a barn at their new home in Scotland, we think Lucy survived by eating mice until they spotted her three weeks later and got in touch with me.”

Air travel crowdfunded

Zara crowdfunded the cost of Lucy’s journey to Glasgow Airport, then she flew back to Southampton on a complimentary ticket provided by Flybe.

Wightlink then donated a free return sailing so Zara could drive to the airport and bring her home on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry.

Marketing and Innovation Director, Stuart James, said,

“We are delighted that lucky Lucy is home where she belongs for Christmas and pleased to play a small part in her epic journey from the west of Scotland.”

Lucy is no stranger to adventure. She originally belonged to Zara’s mother and lived with her on the Greek island of Lefkas near Corfu. When Mrs Ellis passed away, Lucy moved to the Isle of Wight.

News shared by Karen on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Picture caption: Wightlink steward Anni Ruecroft with Zara Ellis and Lucy – safely in her travelling basket – at Fishbourne terminal