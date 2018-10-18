‘Luddites’ launch campaign for King Lud Pub to be protected

Following news that The King Lud pub on Ryde Esplanade called their last orders on Sunday night, a campaign to have the pub named as an Asset of Community Value has been gathering pace.

A Public Group on Facebook now has over 280 members interested in the future of the pub and offering their help.

The campaign was initiated by a long-standing regular of The King Lud, Richard Howard, along with the support of regular customers who see The Lud as their second home.

Devastated “an understatement”

Following the closure, Jacqui Sumner, one of the Team Leaders who has worked at the pub for the last 15 months, told OnTheWight,

“As a Team we have worked hard over the last few months to keep the doors open for our regulars and to say we were devastated is an understatement. “It is not unknown that we have often been without any beer or ale on the pumps for weeks at a time since the beginning of the summer. This resulted in a further loss of customers, but our loyal ‘Lud Family’ kept on supporting us through thick and thin despite having no beer on the pumps!”

Strong community spirit

It’s that ‘Lud Family’ or ‘Luddites’, as they are warmly referred to, who are now rallying for action to help have this property named as an Asset of Community Value.

It’s not unheard of for pubs to be protected in this way, and if successful, could potentially offer job security for those who only found out on Sunday night the pub was being closed.

Staff and customers have made it what it is

Jacqui, along with and Iain Paul, another Team Leader at The King Lud, told OnTheWight,

“We would really like to say a massive thank you to the staff, Jack, Lynette, Rob and Jaki. It was the staff that kept the doors to the King Lud open and without all of your extra effort, your own time and the extra hours you put in, even on the days we had no beer and morale could not have been lower, you all kept going. “Thank you to all the past staff who all worked so hard and contributed to the King Lud being what it is today.”

Ei “plan to reopen”

OnTheWight contacted the organisation that owns the pub, Enterprise Inns. The company have recently come under fire from CAMRA for “exorbitant rent and inflated price of cask ales“, adding that “nobody but a suicidal billionaire would take on an Ei lease at the same rent as the outgoing incumbent”.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said:

“We have been in regular contact with the publican at the King Lud, Ryde and can confirm the site is currently closed due to the publican’s decision to cease trading. We would like to reassure the local community that we plan to reopen the site as soon as possible.”

OnTheWight also contacted the former leaseholder, but at time of publishing had not heard back.

Why regulars feel The Lud has ‘community value’

In support of the plans to have the pub named as an Asset of Community Value, Jacqui said,

“Countless times I have had our customers say to me that if it wasn’t for The King Lud they would have no place to go, that the King Lud is their safe place, the place they can go where they are free to be themselves, where they are accepted by all. “On a daily basis we had an artist that sat in the corner happily sketching his incredible drawings, we had the local judge who enjoyed his pint of ale and did his cross words on a morning, ‘The Luddites’ a self named group of 15 – 20 people who made the Lud their home and meeting place. “They didn’t all come in together everyday, but we would see individuals, pairs or smaller groups popping in for a pint on a daily basis, they would always sit at the end of the bar and have a good old natter with their friends and the staff. There were so many other wonderful Lud visitors that I would be here all day to mention them all.

She added,

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The King Lud, the experience has been incredible and I have learnt so much and despite it coming to an abrupt end, the amazing people and friends I have made along the way make it all worthwhile and I would not change it for the world. “The Lud Family is massive and in the last couple of days the support has been incredible and really shows why The King Lud is without doubt a place of Community Value and high spirits.”

A Real pub for Real people

Iain and Jacqui went on to add their thanks for staff and customers, saying,

“On behalf of the staff there are not enough thank yous or words to say to our loyal customers – The Lud family, but Thank You so much for the journey, thank you for the laughs, the tears and the company, we Love you all. “The King Lud security team, PC security. Pete, Cameron, Carl and Jack who watched our door and kept us safe on our late weekend nights. Thank you to you all. “The closing of The King Lud, a ‘Real Pub for Real People’, has been a shock to all and so many are saddened by the news, but we all still have each other and look forward to the day The King Lud opens its doors again.”

Unity between staff and customers

Finishing, Jacqui went on to say,

“Initially it was just a job for me, but the community spirit that revolves around The King Lud is something I have not encountered before and before I knew it, I was part of this amazing group of people. “The regulars are from all walks of life with very different personalities but yet everyone, staff and customers accepted each other and there was an incredible unity between them, all supporting each other in times of need, in times of celebration and most of all as friends.”

Sharing the love

There were many members of the ‘The Lud Family’ who also wanted to share their views.

“Community……. That’s all that needs to be said about the King Lud. It provides a central hub for anybody that never felt they had safe place to call their own. People from all walks of life could be found at anytime, in the same place enjoying a drink, a chat or laughing together” IP

“The King Lud was not just a second home, it was a family. I felt accepted and it was such a lovely place to be. Whenever you walked in, there was always someone you knew and could have a good time with and to me that is what the King Lud was all about” DD

“The King Lud has been a truly local pub on the seafront in Ryde for as long as I can remember. Regardless of the name above the door, the staff and the locals create an atmosphere that let you know you are among friends in a traditional pub in the heart of Ryde. I am not an Islander and having moved to Ryde, my whole social life has evolved around the Lud. It is truly an asset for everyone in the local community.” EE

“This is a travesty. I am an ex-senior reporter and this pub was (is) a wonderful facility, it is a meeting place for lots of people in and around Ryde. By letting this pub go under, the staff and friends we know, they are going through unnecessary and unfair trauma that was not necessary. They run a very successful place that has a tremendous number of ‘regulars’ who loved/relied on this superb social hub. Do not look upon this as a non-profitable venue, it is a very important venue that is part of the structure of Ryde” RM, Shanklin

“The King Lud has always been a hub for the community whether it be musically, artistically, charitably or on a social level. The staff, punters, performers and more have created an always hospitable atmosphere where and when they can while continuing to contributing to the higher standard and effort attainable – unrelenting dedication has been shown by all to keep the Lud alive and kicking for all the right reasons – all for Lud – Lud for all.” SC

“The Lud has always been my ‘go to’ place! Being an outward character in Ryde is not always easy, but no matter what I’m always shown love and support whenever I walk through the door. If it hadn’t been for being made to feel so welcome at The Lud I would never have made so many wonderful friends who have helped me through so many terrible times in my life. I am desperately saddened that I shall no longer have somewhere that I felt so safe and welcome – what wonderful staff and customers.” JT

