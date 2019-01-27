Budding young Isle of Wight photographer: ‘Just enjoy it and have fun trying new things’

Young people often don’t get the credit or recognition they deserve, but there are many out there on the Isle of Wight doing fantastic, ambitious, inspiring and positive things.

13-year-old Luke Chandler is one such person.

Budding young photographer

Luke’s in Year 9 at Ryde Academy and has recently taken up GCSE Photography.

His love of photography started two years ago when his Mum, Cara, let him use her camera to take some photos. When Cara looked through the shots she was taken aback by how good they were for someone so young and with no training.

Luke’s parents decided to buy him a camera for his birthday and ever since then he’s gone out almost every day trying to photograph different things, in different ways.

Luke: “Can shut out any troubles”

Luke told OnTheWight,

“I love it, because I can shut out any troubles I might have.”

Luke is not just a keen photographer, but also a young carer for his brother, who is on the autism spectrum and suffers with tourette’s and anxiety. Luke says,

“Going out with my camera really helps me have a break and relax.”

Ambitions for the future

Photography has really captured the interest of Luke and he told us that in the future, he’d like to take it up as a profession and travel the world.

He has ambitions to eventually set up a photography business and “teach others how to take awesome shots”.

Top three tips

We asked Luke to share with us his top three tips for a young person wanting to get into photography

Take you time taking shots, try different angles Take a few shots and gradually you will find the best way to take the shot But most importantly, Have fun and listen to other people’s comments, it will help you to improve

See more of Luke’s shots

Luke has set up an Instagram Page and invites you all to pop over and have a look at some of his photos.

Luke says,

“You don’t need lots of money to go out and just take photos and see the Island from a different perspective, just enjoy it and have fun trying new things.”

Images: © Luke Chandler