Lust for Life: Double screening of Trainspotting with live music and fresh pizza

The Ventnor Arts Club have an excellent evening planned next week as part of the Ventnor Fringe Festival.

If you loved Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting and appreciate the music of Iggy Pop this could be just the ticket.

Join us for a celebration of Danny Boyle’s seminal films and Iggy Pop’s 70th year. Screenings of Trainspotting 1 and 2, Olly Fry and the Three Stooges plays Iggy tunes live interlude all looked over by never seen before photo portraits of Iggy Pop displayed by Ventnor Arts Club.

The well-stocked bar will be open throughout the night and there’ll also be freshly made pizza available to purchase during the interval.

Screenings

Trainspotting will be screened between 7.30pm – 9.10pm.

Between 9.15 pm – 9.40pm there’ll be a chance to stretch you legs and feast on the freshly made pizzas.

T2 Trainspotting will be screened between 9.40pm – 11.40pm

Book now to secure your seats

Numbers are limited at this venue, so best to book asap.

Tickets for the evening are just £10.

Book online now or in person at the Ventnor Fringe Box office (Ventnor Exchange).

Not surprisingly, the event for over 18s only.

Our thanks to Ventnor Arts Club for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.