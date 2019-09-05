Lymphoedema sufferer walking the Isle of Wight for charity

Former nurse Helen Hunter from Southsea has embarked on a 67 mile walk around the Isle of Wight’s coastline despite suffering from lymphoedema. She had to give up work when she developed the condition following successful treatment for cancer of the womb.

Helen and her husband Dave are walking to raise money for the Lymphoedema Support Network and increase awareness of the long-term condition that’s thought to affect around 200,000 people in the UK.

No cure for painful condition

She says,

“This is a personal challenge. I find walking painful because lymphoedema causes swelling in my legs, but I’m determined to complete the trek to highlight the disease. “Many doctors haven’t heard of it and it is often mis-diagnosed. It can be treated, but there isn’t a cure.”

Greenfield: Delighted to support Helen

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said,

“We are very impressed with Helen’s bravery and were delighted to support her and Dave on their coastal walk. We are sure their efforts will inform many people about lymphoedema.”

The Hunters are staying in a hotel on the Isle of Wight and setting out by bus each day to complete each stage of the walk.

How to show your support

If you would like to show your support, visit Helen’s fundraising page on the Just Giving Website.

Image: Helen and Dave Hunter with Chief Officer Sergejs Parahovniks on board St Clare

