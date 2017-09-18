Magical Mermaid: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

This fabulous shot of the Cowes Mermaid caught our eye in the Flickr Group Pool and we’ve made it our Picture of the Week.

Cowes mermaid

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are so many great photos in the Pool, making it very hard to choose our favourite, but we love this shot by Isle of Wight favourite, Damian Haworth, of the mermaid in Cowes at sunrise.

Click to see the larger version:
Cowes Mermaid by Damian Haworth

Be sure to check out Damian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Damian Haworth

Monday, 18th September, 2017 9:28am

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

