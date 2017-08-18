Magical Meteor: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We forgot to look out for the Perseid Meteor shower over the weekend, so are pleased that Damian Haworth managed to capture this great shot before the clouds rolled in and share it to our Flickr Group Pool.

Click on image to see larger version



Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Damian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Damian Haworth