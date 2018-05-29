Mainland rescue gear needed for rescue of 12 year old down well (updated)

A 12 year old has fallen down a well. Isle of Wight Fire Service are taking part in the rescue and have requested extra equipment from the Mainland

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Isle of Wight fire truck:

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews have been called to a residence in Whitwell after a 12 year old boy fell down a well.

Pumps are in attendance and specialist equipment is on its way from the mainland.

The fire service told OnTheWight the boy is conscious and in contact with the emergency services.

Update:
The boy has now been lifted from the well and being treated by paramedics.

Fire, police and ambulance crews, all attended the scene today.

Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 4:13pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kSF

Filed under: Featured, Fire, Island-wide, Whitwell

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*