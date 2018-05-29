Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews have been called to a residence in Whitwell after a 12 year old boy fell down a well.

Pumps are in attendance and specialist equipment is on its way from the mainland.

The fire service told OnTheWight the boy is conscious and in contact with the emergency services.

Update:

The boy has now been lifted from the well and being treated by paramedics.

Fire, police and ambulance crews, all attended the scene today.