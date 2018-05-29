One Life Festival: Still time to book tickets for debut event

This wonderful new one-day music festival for adults with learning disabilities, ASD and the neurodiverse takes place on Wednesday 6th June. There’s still time to get your tickets.

one life festival flyer

It’s not too late to buy tickets for the very first One Life Festival, taking place on the Isle of Wight next week.

The one-day music festival – inspired by similar events taking place across the World – has been designed specifically for adults with learning disabilities, ASD and the neurodiverse.

Live music and more
There’ll be live music (thanks to the great efforts of students at Platform One) and DJs performing from midday until 6pm at Tapnell Farm, West Wight with all sorts of other entertainment and activities, Huxleyfrom learning how to skateboard with John Cattle’s Skate Club to face painting, magical shows from Huxley and Island Adventure Activities putting on a few activities for all to enjoy.

Book your tickets
Tickets for the event are priced at £17 each. You can book through the Website paying via PayPal and all major credit cards.

Support Workers/companions will be admitted FREE – to obtain a support worker ticket, please forward a copy of your ticket receipt to sw18@onelifefestival.uk.

Find out more
We strongly believe this is the start of something very special and hear talks for 2019 to make this a two-day event with camping and opened up nationally have already been taking place.

Find out more about via the One Life Festival Website.

To stay up to date with the latest news One Life Festival Facebook Page.

Image: © Claire Speight

