Tuesday 6th March 2018 | By Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Roads
newport road cowes closure

Island Roads have had to close another Isle of Wight road due to a to a burst water main.

Newport Road between its junctions with Three Gates Road and Nodes Road has been closed to allow for the repairs.

The diversion will affect Three Gates Road, Place Road and Nodes Road.

1 Comment on "Major Cowes road closed due to burst water main"

Geoff Brodie

I’m sure this road was only recently closed for weeks on end whilst Southern Water renewed pipes ? After the debacle of the decaying infrastructure bursting in Newport at the weekend, after years of profit first- investment last, the time for re-nationalisation of this failing public utility cannot come soon enough

6, March 2018 10:17 am