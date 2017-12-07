Major Newport road closed due to burst water main

Island Roads have reported that Fairlee Road from the entrance to Medina College to the entrance to Island Harbour has been closed.

Fairlee Link Road between its junctions with Medina Way and Fairlee Road is also closed, both due to emergency repairs to fix a burst water main.

The diversion will affect these streets: Lushington Hill, High Street, Station Road, Whiterails Road and Staplers Road.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

