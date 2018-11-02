Major redevelopment planned for holiday park

A major renovation could be on the cards for Sandown Bay Holiday Park.

A planning application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, seeking approval for the partial demolition of the disused entertainment block, refurbished toilet facilities, a new restaurant, bar, cafe, shop and launderette.

Ten new chalets with a children’s play area, and three-bed management accommodation could also be approved.

“Urgent” regeneration

The application, submitted by the current owners of the holiday park, says:

“Regeneration of Sandown Bay Holiday Centre is urgently needed. The boarded up entertainment block is far from attractive. “The proposed renovations and new play park will enhance the look of the site.”

Remove ‘unsightly and dangerous’ construction

The proposals intend to remove the ‘unsightly and dangerous’ construction around the original Victorian barrack accommodation.

New chalets would be on the adjacent access road, and would match existing chalets on the site.

The plans will take place within the existing grounds and would not impact nearby wildlife.

Additional car parking, including three disabled access spaces, will also be added to the site.

The plans are available for comments online until 23rd November.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Daniells Harrison

Location map

View the location of this story.