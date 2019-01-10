Make a date for the Love Cabaret and help raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK

As he has done over the past couple of years, Islander Ian Gregory has many great plans for the year to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

More details to follow on his challenge of cycling 11,680 miles for Prostate Cancer UK, but in the meantime make a date in the diary for this potential Valentine’s event.

The Love Cabaret

Ian says,

“We are very very proud to announce that The Charity Cabaret Club are hosting ‘Love Cabaret’ on Saturday 16th February 2019 in Aid of Prostate Cancer UK, supporting IOW Prostate Cancer UK Fundraising Page at Wight Rock in Ryde. “Help save a man’s life by supporting such a great cause and stand your place on the frontline in this fight against Prostate Cancer.”

On stage

So far acts confirmed include Belle Blonde, Carmen Angelique, Ravenna Grimm, Hannah Pereira (pictured), Miss C Laneous, with more to be announced.

Entry will be just £5 each and all profits will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

See the IOW Prostate Cancer UK Fundraising Page for more details of this and other events taking place in 2019.

Image: © Sandra Power