Making a difference and supporting Isle of Wight Youth Trust

In November, The Royal Hotel will hold its annual gala dinner for the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, a charity that supports local children and funds professional counselling for young people. Last year alone, 895 children and young people accessed this invaluable service.

Over the eight years The Royal Hotel has been hosting this event, it has helped raise a staggering £310,000 – with grateful thanks to all businesses who provided generous donations to the charity auction.

Since the first Gala Dinner in 2009, this event has become a favourite with local celebrities, including Youth Trust Patrons, Rob and Josie Da Bank and Level 42 frontman Mark King.

Bestival organiser, Rob, comments that,

“The gala dinner at The Royal is such a treat…an incredible charity having loads of money raised for it in the luxurious environs of The Royal.”

Next event

The next gala event takes place on 25th November, with all tickets sold out and a waiting list.

The evening kicks off with a champagne and canape reception, after which guests enjoy a splendid four-course meal accompanied by unlimited wine. They’ll then have the opportunity to bid for ‘money can’t buy’ prizes to raise money for the Trust. All proceeds will be donated to Isle of Wight Youth Trust.

Get involved with the Youth Trust

If you would like more information on volunteering at the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, please get in touch with Felicity at felicity@iowyouthtrust.co.uk.

Location map

