Malfunction on floating bridge takes it out of service

The Isle of Wight council advised earlier this morning that the Cowes floating bridge was out of service due to a malfunction. A passenger launch is in operation. Vehicles are diverted via Newport.

floating bridge out of service

The Cowes floating bridge is out of service this morning (Tuesday).

At 6.47am the council tweeted:

At time of publishing the service is still suspended, with a launch in service for foot passengers only.

Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 9:55am

