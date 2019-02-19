Malfunction on floating bridge takes it out of service

The Cowes floating bridge is out of service this morning (Tuesday).

At 6.47am the council tweeted:

The Cowes Floating Bridge has suffered a malfunction this morning and is out of service, a launch service will be in operation within the hour. — IOW Council Official (@iwight) February 19, 2019

At time of publishing the service is still suspended, with a launch in service for foot passengers only.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council