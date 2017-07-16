Nightclub spiked drinks allegation: Man arrested

The police share this important advice to Islanders. Ed
We are offering advice to club-goers following an allegation that two women had their drink spiked on the Isle of Wight.
The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday 14 July and into the early hours of this Saturday morning at the Fever and Boutique nightclub in Newport.
Man arrested
Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 30-year-old man from Sandown, who remains in custody at this time.
Get in touch
We would urge anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity while on a night out to call police on 101. If you saw anything suspicious last night, then please contact us.
Advice
In addition, we would encourage members of the public to read the following advice:
- Firstly and most importantly of all, if you are out in a group – look after each other
- Don’t leave your drinks unattended. Carry them with you when dancing and take turns to go to the loo
- Be wary of accepting drinks from strangers – if you have a drink bought for you, make sure you take it directly from the bar staff
- Keep an eye out for anyone in your group who appears more drunk than the amount of alcohol they have consumed would warrant – we all know our reaction to alcohol and if you or they feel ill or drunker than expected, your drink may have been tampered with – raise the alarm to someone straight away and head home.
Sunday, 16th July, 2017 10:56am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fte
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓