Nightclub spiked drinks allegation: Man arrested

The police share this important advice to Islanders.

We are offering advice to club-goers following an allegation that two women had their drink spiked on the Isle of Wight.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday 14 July and into the early hours of this Saturday morning at the Fever and Boutique nightclub in Newport.

Man arrested

Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 30-year-old man from Sandown, who remains in custody at this time.

Get in touch

We would urge anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity while on a night out to call police on 101. If you saw anything suspicious last night, then please contact us.

Advice

In addition, we would encourage members of the public to read the following advice: