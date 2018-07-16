Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap from Isle of Wight care home

Isle of Wight police have confirmed they were called at 10.06pm last night (Sunday 15 July) to deal with an incident in which a man was reported to have broken into a care home on Foreland Road, Bembridge.

Police attended the scene and arrested a 53-year-old man from London on suspicion of aggravated burglary, attempted kidnap, assault on police and criminal damage.

He remains in custody at this time and police are unable to provide further details.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

w.flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/6147239771/