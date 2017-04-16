Man arrested after robbery at convenience store

This in from the police. Ed

We’ve arrested a man following a robbery at the Co-op store in West Street, Ryde at 8.50pm on Saturday 15 April.

A man entered the store and threatened staff before removing a quantity of cash from the till.

No-injuries were sustained during the incident.

A 32-year-old man from St Helens on the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations team at Newport police station on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0