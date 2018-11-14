Man assaulted by teens ends up with broken nose, cuts and bruises

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are investigating a report of a 39 year-old man being assaulted in Cowes, leaving the victim with a broken nose.

The man and his wife were walking in the Birmingham Road area at some point between 01:15am and 01:40am on Sunday 28 October (British Summer Time before the clocks went back).

Verbal dispute leads to assault

They were involved in a verbal dispute with a group of up to ten teenage boys and the man was subsequently assaulted.

He was treated for a broken nose, cuts, and bruises. He is now recovering at home.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw the group of teenagers in the area.

Anyone with information can call Police Staff Investigator Dan Rowling at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44180404775.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0