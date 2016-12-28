Man charged following the death of prison officer

Prison officer, Nick Medlin, died after being assaulted on a night out with his family. A man has today been charged.

Handcuffed man

Detectives investigating the death of 57 year-old Nick Medlin in Ventnor early on the morning of December 25 have charged a man with manslaughter.

The 32 year-old of no fixed address has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 29.

Two men aged 31 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until April 11, 2017 pending further enquiries.

