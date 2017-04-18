Man charged after robbery at a Ryde shop

The police share this latest news. Ed

We’ve charged a man following a robbery at the Co-op store in West Street, Ryde at 8.50pm on Saturday 15 April.

A man entered the store and threatened staff before removing a quantity of cash from the till. No-one was hurt.

We have now charged a 32-year-old man from Upper Green Road in St Helens on the Isle of Wight with one count of robbery in relation to this investigation.

He was remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Monday 17 April where he was further remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 15 May.