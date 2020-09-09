Man contracted Covid-19 pneumonia whilst at The Adelaide care home due to his weakened lungs

A man who worked closely with asbestos throughout his working life was more susceptible to the Covid-19 pneumonia partially responsible for killing him, an Inquest heard.

Terence Mursell, who died at the end of April, died from Covid-19 pneumonia and asbestosis, having contracted the virus at The Adelaide home in Ryde, due to his weakened lungs.

Worked extensively with asbestos

Held last Friday, 4th September, at the Isle of Wight Coroner’s Court, the Inquest into the death of the retired heating and plumbing engineer worked extensively with asbestos and was found to have pleural plaques in his lungs in 2018.

His wife, Barbara, told the IW Coroners’ Court last Friday the couple were not told about the plaques until December 2019.

Admitted to St Mary’s

Mr Mursell was becoming increasingly unwell, having also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was referred to the palliative care team, but in February earlier this year, following a history of falls and increased confusion, he was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital.

He was discharged to The Adelaide in Ryde, where he stayed for five weeks.

Developed C19 symptoms at The Adelaide

During that time, Mr Mursell developed symptoms of Covid-19, a high temperature and cough, and tested positive for the virus.

Being transferred back to hospital for treatment in the Covid wards, Mrs Mursell was able to visit him, wearing full PPE.

Sumeray: Succumbed to C19 as consequence of exposure to asbestos

Isle of Wight Coroner, Caroline Sumeray, said:

“Asbestosis is clearly a condition which weakens the lungs and he was particularly susceptible in that situation to Covid-19 pneumonia, the pandemic we are currently in the midst off. “He succumbed to that as a consequence of his previous industrial exposure to asbestos. “My condolences go to his family.”

Mr Mursell died on 29th April at St Mary’s Hospital.

The Isle of Wight Council, which runs The Adelaide, declined to comment.

Image: Hunter Desmarais under CC BY 2.0