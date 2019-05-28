Man found dead named locally as former Isle of Wight councillor

The man whose body was found in woodland on the Isle of Wight has been named locally.

The CP say the man in his 70s has been named locally as Gerry White, former Conservative Isle of Wight councillor and Lake parish councillor.

A Sandown man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said,

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this death are in the very early stages at the moment, but we will be in a position to update with more information at a later stage, once further enquiries have taken place. “We currently have someone in custody and are keen to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death, so if you have any information that could assist us then please call us on 101.”

Our thoughts are with Mr White’s family and friends.

Source: IWCP

Image: JD Mack under CC BY 2.0