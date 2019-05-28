Beneficiaries of Wightlink sponsorship scheme celebrate successes

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

What do an underwater hockey player, a skateboarding champion, an 81-year-old swimmer, jazz musicians, carnival and theatre supremoes, a rising Motocross star and a team of Lycra-clad cyclists all have in common? Answer – they were all part of a group of over 120 people sponsored by Wightlink who gathered to celebrate their successes at a special event.

The event, at Quay Arts in Newport – which itself benefits from Wightlink’s sponsorship, was held for the second year in a row, to provide an informal opportunity for Wightlink senior staff to meet with the groups and individuals that they sponsor to find out more about their achievements and the many events and fixtures they have planned in the year ahead.

Talented Athletes Scheme

Many of the attendees were there as part of the Talented Athletes Scheme – run by the Isle of Wight Council, with the support of Wightlink and Southern Vectis, to help provide support to athletes travelling to training and competitions both on and off the Island.

As part of its support, Wightlink provides discounted travel and helps to promote the many achievements and events of its beneficiaries through its social media pages; including its Facebook page ‘Wightlink in the Community’.

Greenfield: Hugely inspiring achievements

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield, who hosted the event, says:

“It was a real pleasure to have the opportunity to talk to so many of the people and organisations that we sponsor and to hear about their hugely inspiring achievements. “The Island has a wealth of sporting talent that it should be rightly proud of and we are delighted to be able to play our part in supporting them and the many organisations who bring art, theatre, music and sporting opportunities to the local community.”

Farrow: Couldn’t work without Wightlink

Vic Farrow, Chairman of Shanklin Theatre adds:

“We couldn’t work without what we get from Wightlink. “Wightlink bring entertainment to the Island – sometimes it can be the difference between getting an act and not getting an act. “I don’t think people realise what they do for people like us and what they bring to the Island.”

Image: Nine year old motocross rider Jake Webb with Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield