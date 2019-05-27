Man in 70s found dead in woodland subject of murder investigation

Formal identification has not yet taken place for the man in his 70s found dead in woodland area on the Isle of Wight. One man has been arrested but police are keen to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death

Hampshire Police share this latest appeal.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Ed

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Lake, Isle of Wight.

We received a report earlier this afternoon (Monday 27 May) that a man believed to be in his 70s had been seriously assaulted. Officers located this man in an area of woodland in the Lake area and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is being treated as murder and we have arrested a 60-year-old man from Sandown on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said:

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this death are in the very early stages at the moment, but we will be in a position to update with more information at a later stage, once further enquiries have taken place.

“We currently have someone in custody and are keen to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death, so if you have any information that could assist us then please call us on 101.”

Monday, 27th May, 2019 9:57pm

By

