Man from Sandown arrested over churchyard rape

The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon in the churchyard of St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor

A 35 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard at 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The man from Sandown remains in custody following the attack which took place in the churchyard of St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor.

Specialist police officers are supporting a woman in her 30s.

Source: BBC Hampshire

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Wednesday, 19th June, 2019 2:19pm

Isle of Wight News

