Man from Sandown arrested over churchyard rape

A 35 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard at 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The man from Sandown remains in custody following the attack which took place in the churchyard of St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor.
Specialist police officers are supporting a woman in her 30s.
Source: BBC Hampshire
Image: © Google Maps/Streetview
Wednesday, 19th June, 2019 2:19pm
By Sally Perry
