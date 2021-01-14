Man in his 60s arrested over Shanklin assault

Officers investigating an assault on a woman in Shanklin have arrested a man.
Police were called at around 5.30pm last night (Wednesday) with reports that a woman in her 70s had been grabbed by a man she did not know near the train station in Regent Street.
Following enquiries, a man in his 60s from Shanklin has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.
News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed
Thursday, 14th January, 2021 7:09pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ocb
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Shanklin
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓