Man in his 60s arrested over Shanklin assault

Officers investigating an assault on a woman in Shanklin have arrested a man.

Police were called at around 5.30pm last night (Wednesday) with reports that a woman in her 70s had been grabbed by a man she did not know near the train station in Regent Street.

Following enquiries, a man in his 60s from Shanklin has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0