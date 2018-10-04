Man with axe ‘wrestled to the ground’ after robbery attempt

A man was arrested by police this afternoon (Thursday) on Ventnor High Street after attempting to rob the Post Office and Pet Shop whilst carrying an axe.

The 33 year old man entered Seasons Newsagents (where the Post Office is situated) carrying the axe, but he quickly left when staff set off the alarm.

Passers-by say he then went into Harvey’s Pet Store where he was “wrestled to the ground” until the police arrived.

Police confirm they have arrested a 33 year old man from Ventnor on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in custody.

Source: IW Radio

Image: V1ctor under CC BY 2.0

