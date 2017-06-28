Man’s body discovered off the Isle of Wight

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man, whose body was recovered from water 12 miles off the Isle of Wight.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a man whose body was recovered from water 12 miles off the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police have confirmed they were called in the early afternoon by the Yarmouth RNLI, who had recovered the body of a man aged between 30-50 years old from the water. His body was found 12 miles south east off the Island.

The lifeboat was met in Yarmouth Harbour by police officers and part of the harbour wall was cordoned off.

Being treated as unexplained
A spokesperson for the police said,

“The death is being treated as unexplained.

“Identification procedures are on-going and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Police say initial reports came into control room as a man in his 40s, but until identification procedures have been completed the official line is aged 30-50.

Source: IWCP

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles

Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 5:13pm

