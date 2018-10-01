Man’s body discovered on Isle of Wight beach (updated)

Emergency services were called to Totland Bay this morning after the body of a man was discovered close to the pier.

The Coastguard, Ambulance Service and Police are all in attendance and a spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed,

“We were called at 8.10am this morning after the body of a man aged in his forties was discovered on the beach at Totland. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and to contact the man’s family.”

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to contact the man’s family.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

Need help?

If you are in a situation where you feel desperate and need someone to talk to, please call The Samaritans on 116 123.

Just having someone to talk to that isn’t family or friends can be a tremendous help. You don’t have to be suicidal to get in touch. Their service can help people before it’s too late.

For a less immediate response, you can contact them via email on jo@samaritans.org

Source: IWCP

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.