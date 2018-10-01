Man’s body discovered on Isle of Wight beach (updated)

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends after a body was found near Totland Pier earlier this morning.

Yellow lilies

Emergency services were called to Totland Bay this morning after the body of a man was discovered close to the pier.

The Coastguard, Ambulance Service and Police are all in attendance and a spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed,

“We were called at 8.10am this morning after the body of a man aged in his forties was discovered on the beach at Totland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and to contact the man’s family.”

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to contact the man’s family.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

Source: IWCP

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 1st October, 2018 10:51am

