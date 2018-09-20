Man’s body found in Newport cemetery

Paramedics and police were called to Parkhurst Military Cemetery around 6.30am this morning (Thursday).
The body of a man was found in the cemetery next to Hunnyhill School. The area has been cordoned off whilst police investigate.
An update will follow once police are able to issue more detail.
Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.
Source: IWCP
Image: A Guy Taking Pictures under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 20th September, 2018 10:00am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lwI
Filed under: Ambulance, Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓