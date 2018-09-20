Man’s body found in Newport cemetery

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time. The area has been cordoned off by police and we’ll update once we have more information.

Flower:

Paramedics and police were called to Parkhurst Military Cemetery around 6.30am this morning (Thursday).

The body of a man was found in the cemetery next to Hunnyhill School. The area has been cordoned off whilst police investigate.

An update will follow once police are able to issue more detail.

Source: IWCP

Image: A Guy Taking Pictures under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 20th September, 2018 10:00am

By

