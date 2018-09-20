Man’s body found in Newport cemetery

Paramedics and police were called to Parkhurst Military Cemetery around 6.30am this morning (Thursday).

The body of a man was found in the cemetery next to Hunnyhill School. The area has been cordoned off whilst police investigate.

An update will follow once police are able to issue more detail.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.

