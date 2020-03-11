Man’s body found near Seaclose Park

Isle of Wight Police have confirmed they were called to a building near Seaclose Park this morning after the body of a man was discovered.

They are not treating the death as suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0