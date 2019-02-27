March of the Mods 2018: Full day of Mod fun in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

Steve Robson from Visual Impact returns for a fifth year with details of the excellent March of the Mods event being held at the end of March. Don’t forget to buy your wristband to show your support. Ed

March of the Mods returns to Ryde on Saturday (30th March) for our fifth year. A full day of Mod fun in several venues around the town.

Thousands of pounds have been raised each year with the money directed to the Teenage Cancer ward at Southampton Hospital that takes Isle of Wight Teenagers.

The event is part of a national charity that holds Mod related events every weekend of March and has raised £350,000 so far. The Isle of Wight events have contributed £20,000.

Marching Mods

Our event is the only one in the UK that has taken the name to the letter and does a “March of the Mods” between venues rather than hold it at one venue.

It’s an amazing atmosphere particularly when we arrive at a smaller venue on mass and to see 300 people plus singing and dancing having a great time at two in the afternoon is great to see and be part of.

Don’t forget your wristband

All the bands and DJs are playing for free with aim of giving people a great time and just as importantly raise a load of cash for a great cause.

We ask people on the March to buy a wrist band for £10 and we hold a raffle with some amazing prices.

Wristbands are available at Visual Impact in Newport and online.

Schedule for the day includes:

The Simeon Arms

Meet 1.00pm

1.30pm – 2.50pm Outa Time

3.00pm Mass “March of the Mods” to Ryde Pavilion

Ryde Pavilion

3.00 – 3.30pm Dj Jon Shove

3.30pm – 4.45pm – PPI band

4.45pm – Mass Photo

Mass “March of the Mods” to Esplanade Hotel

Esplanade Hotel

5.00 pm – 5.40 pm Djs Dave Ryan

5.40pm – 6.00 pm Jon Shove

6.00 pm – 7.30 pm Dj/ band The Targets

7.30pm – 8.00pm Miss Chelle & Ali Smith

8.00pm March of the Mods to Ryde Pavilion

Ryde Pavilion

8.00pm – 8.45 pm Dj Simon Al Supersonic

9.00 pm – 10.00 pm Simply Weller

10.15 pm – 11.45 pm Ska’d for Life

11.45 pm – 1.00 pm Ska Fever Djs

Image: © March of the Mods