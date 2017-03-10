March of the Mods: A full day of Mod fun in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust

Steve Robson from Visual Impact returns for a third year with details of the excellent March of the Mods event being held at the end of March. Don’t forget to buy your wristband to show your support. Ed

March of the Mods returns to Ryde on Saturday 25th March for our third year. A full day of Mod fun in several venues around the town.

In the first year we raised £3,000, second year we raised £4,000 and we are hoping to raise a similar amount this year. The money was directed to the Teenage Cancer ward at Southampton Hospital that takes Isle of Wight Teenagers.

The event is part of a national charity that holds Mod related events every weekend of March and has raised £350,000 so far.

Marching Mods

Our event is the only one in the UK that has taken the name to the letter and does a “March of the Mods” between venues rather than hold it at one venue.

It’s an amazing atmosphere particularly when we arrive at a smaller venue on mass and to see 200 people plus singing and dancing having a great time at two in the afternoon is great to see and be part of.

Don’t forget your wristband

All the bands and DJs are playing for free with aim of giving people a great time and just as importantly raise a load of cash for a great cause.

We ask people on the March to buy a wrist band for £10 and we hold a raffle with some amazing prices.

Wristbands are available at Visual Impact in Newport, Bagel Wrap Coffee shop in Union Street, Ryde and online.

The lineup

During the day if you don’t have a wrist band that’s absolutely fine, but please don’t be offended if you get a collecting tin under you nose at every daytime venue if not wearing one.

Here’s the lineup for the day.

Ryde Pavilion

1pm – 2pm DJ Kaf Tan

2pm – 2.45pm Kyle from “The Orders”

2.45pm – 3.45pm Howasis

3.45pm – 4pm Mass Photo

Mass “March of the Mods” to The King Lud

The King Lud

4pm – 4.30pm DJ Dave Ryan

4.30pm – 5.15pm Liam Hodges

5.15pm – 6pm DJ Jon Shove

Mass “March of the Mods” to Coburgs

Coburgs

6pm – 6.45pm Dj Miss Chelle

6.45pm – 8pm The Hi-WATTS

8.00pm – 8.30pm Dj then Raffle by Miss Chelle

8.30pm – 9pm THE CROOKED 4th

9pm – 10pm The FLIKS

March of the Mods to The Black Sheep

The Black Sheep – Club Lounge

10pm – 10.45pm Dj Al Supersonic

10.45pm – 11.30pm Dj Simon Ball

11.30pm – 12.15am Dj Tara – Ska Fever

12 .15am – 1am Dj Mitch Drake

