Isle of Wight brain tumour survivor to take on Great South Run

Runners and charity fundraisers – including Mark Grimes from the Isle of Wight (read more) – gathered in Southsea Castle last week (10 August) with just over two months to go until the Simplyhealth Great South Run.

The participants were in attendance to share their stories about their reasons for running ahead of their 10-mile challenge.

The world’s leading 10-mile running event returns to Portsmouth on the weekend of 21-22 October, with up to 25,000 people of all ages and abilities taking part across four running events.

The fast and flat course starts near to Southsea Castle on Clarence Esplanade, before taking in iconic landmarks around the city, including Spinnaker Tower and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, home to HMS Victory.

Some of the runners

Among the runners were:

Mark Grimes from the Isle of Wight: Fire Fighter Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015. He has created his own local charity, The Wight Brainy Bunch, to fund research into brain tumours. He has raised £10,000 so far and will be taking on the event with his wife Katherine.

Sergeant Stepper’s Homeless Hearts Club from Surrey: Ian Carley and Cyra Parkes are among a group of runners who are busking their way around the Simplyhealth Great South Run dressed as Sergeant Pepper’s. This is to raise money for Crisis and Step by Step charities to make Ian’s 50th Birthday and the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s.

William Martin from Portsmouth: William is running for an ME charity and has created a team called TEAM100 – where 100 runners are raising £100 each and this will be donated towards Invest In ME. William has brought along some supporters from TEAM100 including a friend who lives with the condition.

Rebecca Norum from Portsmouth: Rebecca was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2011, 12 weeks after her baby boy was born. She has dedicated her time to raising awareness about cancer and is running the 10-mile event to raise funds for her chosen cancer charity. This will be her longest ever run.

Katy Warren from Brighton: 30-year-old Katy was diagnosed with a serious heart condition called neurocardiogenic syndrome and requires a pacemaker for the rest of her life. She has been supported by The British Heart Foundation she wants to be able to make a difference to others going through similar problems.

The Wight Brainy Bunch charity

34-year-old Mark Grimes, from Ryde, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015.

Following surgery in April 2015, Mark realised that very little funding is received for research into brain tumours and decided to embark on a series of fundraising events to benefit the Brain Tumour Charity and the Fire Fighters Charity, who supported him as a serving fire fighter.

In addition, Mark and his wife Katherine set up The Wight Brainy Bunch charity, to supply a support network and funding to families on the Isle of Wight who have been affected by brain tumours.

So far they have raised a combined total of over £30,000 and hope to extend this by running in the Simplyhealth Great South Run.

Mark, who is a dad-of-one, said:

“After six months of ‘funny turns’ with what we assumed was an ear problem, following an MRI scan I was diagnosed with a rare tumour called Oligodendroglioma. “I was told that while the tumour could be removed, this was not a cure and was likely to return. I underwent a four hour craniotomy while I was awake which affected my speech, expression and personality. “My tumour is controllable but not curable and given my age, I may need to be treated again but post-operation I have now returned to work and full fitness. “It has been our aim since that time to give something back and doing the Simplyhealth Great South Run to help raise funds and awareness about this disease is something that we can do together. “We’re committed to supporting our chosen charities and to provide a support network locally on the Isle of Wight to patients and their families who are living with the devastating effects of brain tumours. “This was something that we felt, through our own experience, was lacking.”

These inspirational runners will join thousands of participants who are set to pound the pavements of the scenic course that starts and finishes on Southsea’s seafront, with beautiful views of the Solent.

The weekend has become a festival of sport, with the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run and the Simplyhealth Great South 5k taking place the day before.