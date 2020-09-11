Market Days launches with ‘Take a fresh look at Fridays’

On Friday 18th September sees Newport Farmers’ Market celebrate its 21st anniversary, and in partnership with Market Days, residents will be invited to “Take a fresh look at Fridays”.

This augmented market day will include additional crafts and produce, as well as the stalls of the regular members of the Friday Farmers’ Market.

What is Market Days?

Market Days is a Community Interest Venture which aims to promote, arrange, and sustain markets and events in Newport and the Isle of Wight. The company was set up to bring the market heritage of the county town of Newport back to the heart of its community.

Its activities will include promoting and organising trading activities and events and markets on the Isle of Wight and providing support, education and opportunities to local micro businesses, entrepreneurs, crafts people, and producers.

Case: It’s a stepping stone to bigger things

Mary Case who has been involved with the Farmers’ Market since it was established said,

“Farmer’s markets are great way of finding out if the products that you produce are likely to sell, it’s a stepping stone to bigger things. “We are really hoping that a renewed interest in outdoor trading and markets will really help to regenerate the high street and prompt recovery.”

Open Day the Minster

In addition, the Newport Minster will be holding an Open Day from 10.30am to 3pm to coincide with the market in order to add to the activity in the area and feeling of St Thomas Square being “open for business”.

Once inside you will be able to find out about the fascinating heritage of the St Thomas Square. Please be aware there will be a restriction on numbers at any one time.

Outdoor trading and markets are part of the government’s ten step framework for Covid-19 recovery and so this revival of interest in outdoor trading is a welcome step towards high street recovery.

News shared by Clare on behalf of Market Days CIC. Ed

Image: gemmamei under CC BY 2.0