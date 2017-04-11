Maths challenge success celebrated by Ryde Academy students

Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed

The Academy recently celebrated the success of students in the annual UKMT (UK Mathematics Trust) Senior and Intermediate Maths Challenges. The UKMT is a registered charity whose aim is to advance the education of children and young people in mathematics. The UKMT organises national competitions and other mathematical enrichment activities.

Students had to answer twenty five challenging multiple choice questions requiring mathematical problem solving skills. The most successful participants at each level (Bronze, silver and gold) are invited to enter follow on rounds; Kangaroos (multiple choice questions) or Olympiads requiring full written answers.

In the Senior Maths Challenge Samuel Marchbank (year 11) achieved Gold and best in school and 7 bronze certificates were gained by Zoe Buck, Katie Attrill, Oliver Bacon and Rebecca Browning (6th Form), Aaron Gould and Michael Pedley (year 11) and Emily Bell (year 10).

In the Intermediate Maths Challenge Emily Bell (year 10) achieved Gold and best in school. Samuel Marchbank (year 11) and Joshua Ashley (year 10) also achieved gold certificates whilst Aaron Gould (year 11), Corban Gardiner and Ben Kral (year 10), Charlie Ashley, Ben Evans and Jacob Symes (year 9) achieved silver certificates. Bronze certificates were achieved by Michael Pedley, James Dziuba and Nicholas Morey (year 11), Isaac Humphries, Joanne Hemming, Jordan Larter and Austin Smith (year 10) and Bethany Wilford (year 9).

Samuel Marchbank, Emily Bell and Charlie Ashley additionally made it through to the next UKMT problem solving round – the Kangaroo Challenge.

Rachel Greenhalgh, Executive Director of the UK Mathematics Trust, said:

“Many congratulations to all the Ryde Academy students who participated. It’s great to see so many of them tackling rich mathematical questions to broaden their problem-solving skills, and achieving and enjoying mathematics. “Thank you to the staff who are hugely supportive and encouraging in their students’ mathematical learning, as evidenced in their participation in these enriching and engaging activities.”

The challenge for the junior category (Years 7 and 8) will take place on Thursday 27th April.

Maths is a big part of the Academy’s focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and the challenge is a good way for students to test the skills they have learned and recognise their achievements.

