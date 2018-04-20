MBE for Isle of Wight Army Officer’s United Nations work

Sandi shares this latest news. Ed

An Army Officer from the Isle of Wight serving with 9 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps based at Hullavington, Wiltshire has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his work in planning the British contribution to the United Nations mission in South Sudan, known as Operation TRENTON.

Major Levi Ashley, 47, originally from Ryde, recently attended his investiture at Buckingham Palace with his wife Melanie, his twin boys and his mother Dawn, who still lives on the Island.

Commanding officer: “Levi exemplifies what can be achieved”

The news that Major Ashley was to receive the coveted award was given to him by his Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Geary, who said,

“Levi exemplifies what can be achieved in the military having joined as a boy soldier and now through hard work and dedication, receiving state recognition for his achievements.”

Levi: Overwhelmed by the news

Major Ashley, who joined the Army in 1987 as a Driver, has taken part in operations and exercises all over the world and reached the rank of Warrant Officer Class One before taking a commission to become an officer in 2011. He said,

“I was overwhelmed and completely taken by surprise by the news I was to be honoured in such a way for just doing my job.”

On receiving his MBE from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, he added,

“It was an amazing experience, one I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Major Ashley is currently the Officer Commanding of 84 Medical Supply Squadron at 9 Regiment, who provide a unique capability to British Defence and provide a continuous detachment of specialist soldiers to the operation for which he received his award.