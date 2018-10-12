Medicine and Health are core of the Noel Turner Physics Festival

John shares details of this upcoming Physics Festival. Ed

With a record 2,950 pupils from 38 schools planning to attend the Noel Turner Physics Festival this year, preparations are now being finalised for what promises to be a fabulous event.

The main theme this year is ‘Physics Saves Lives’ supported by Medical Mavericks presentations and hands-on practice at medical procedures, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Three-part event

Exhibitors include local companies and organisations as well as our local universities, providing three parts to the event:

On Wednesday 17th October, primary schools from all over the Island are attending one of three presentations by ‘Wonderstruck’, the whacky science show full of smoke and explosions. The show usually includes presenter Peter Wright setting himself on fire and lying on a bed of nails! At 7:00 in the evening of Wednesday 17th, there is an official opening event with the High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight, and a talk from Richard Peckham, former business director for the space division of Airbus in the UK, on the future for the UK’s space programme. Tickets (free of charge) are available from ntpf@cowesec.org. On Thursday 18th October, the main event takes place. All the Island’s secondary schools and some local primary schools will be attending sessions that include the Medical Mavericks show, Wonderstruck and hands-on practical applications of science presented by 22 local businesses and organisations.

All welcome and free to attend

The main event is open to the public from 16:00 – 18:00 on the evening of 18th, no tickets or pre-booking required and free of charge.

Members of the public attending will be able to see a Wonderstruck performance, the Medical Mavericks presentation, shows in the Island Planetarium and much more.

This section of the show also has lots of home-educated pupils planning to attend as well as older and younger siblings and parents of children attending at other times.

‘Physics Festival Challenge’

A full-colour programme has been distributed to all attending schools, containing a ‘Physics Festival Challenge’, five physics related questions and a tie-breaker. Winners (who can post their entries on arrival at the Festival) will receive a prize offered by one of the companies and organisations participating.

All events take place at Cowes Enterprise College.

