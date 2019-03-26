Meet the Isle of Wight’s holistic heroes at Awakening Weekend: Grab early bird tickets while you can

A new festival of wellness and self-care is coming to the Isle of Wight this summer, bringing with it a host of well-being and self-development experts to the Island including Jessica Huie MBE and David Wells, alongside some of the Island’s best holistic heroes.

The Awakening Weekend, taking place on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2019, is a one-of-a-kind event aimed at helping people to don the oxygen mask and take some time to dedicate to their own self-care.

What to expect

The Saturday is a full day of programming — which offers over 40 sessions throughout the day — including wellness workshops from some of the leading lights of the self-development world, alongside yoga, movement meditation and relaxation classes, as well as inspiring talks and the Self Care Sessions; 30 minute talks based around bringing practical self-care routines into the everyday.

Range of therapies

As well the programme of events throughout the day, there will be the opportunity to enjoy holistic therapy treatments; with massage, reflexology, acupuncture and Reiki on offer.

On the Sunday the Ultimate Chill Session takes place from 10am-1pm and will include a gentle yoga and breath work session followed by a deeply relaxing Yoga Nidra and sound bath.

Love letter to the Island

Event organiser, Kate Taylor — a leading well-being, creativity & empowerment coach and author — who grew up on the Island, and regularly holds weekend-long retreats and workshops here — says that weekend event is her love letter to the Island.

Where and when

The Awakening Weekend takes place at Weston Manor House in Totland on the Isle of Wight on Saturday 8th June from 10am – 6pm and Sunday 9th June from 10am – 1pm.

Tickets start from £55 for Saturday entry. Book your tickets and see further information on the Website.

Image: © Breathe by Fabian Moller

Our thanks to Kate Taylor for sponsoring this feature. Please support her, as she and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free