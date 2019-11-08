Melodic Choir does Mamma Mia this weekend for Wight Brainy Bunch

This weekend a musical extravaganza takes place on the Isle of Wight in aid of charity The Wight Brainy Bunch.

The Apollo Theatre will be hosting Melodic Choir as they “do Mamma Mia” on Saturday night (7.30pm) and Sunday afternoon (2.30pm).

Tickets are priced at £12 for adult and £8 for children (under 16).

Call the box office on (01983) 210010 or via Ticketsource.

To find out more about The Wight Brainy Bunch, visit their Website.

Image: Andrew Ebrahim under CC BY 2.0