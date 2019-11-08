Melodic Choir does Mamma Mia this weekend for Wight Brainy Bunch

If you don’t have plans for Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, why not head to Apollo Theatre and support the Wight Brainy Bunch

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Abba album and guitar strings

This weekend a musical extravaganza takes place on the Isle of Wight in aid of charity The Wight Brainy Bunch.

The Apollo Theatre will be hosting Melodic Choir as they “do Mamma Mia” on Saturday night (7.30pm) and Sunday afternoon (2.30pm).

Tickets are priced at £12 for adult and £8 for children (under 16).

Call the box office on (01983) 210010 or via Ticketsource.

Find out more
To find out more about The Wight Brainy Bunch, visit their Website.

Image: Andrew Ebrahim under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 8th November, 2019 8:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nig

Filed under: Featured, Music, Newport, Theatre, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*