Men arrested after women injured in late night incident

We are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Sandown on Friday 29 September.

The incident took place between 12.10am and 12.40am at the car park in Stower Place.

A woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries. A third woman in her 20s was driven away from the location in a vehicle.

This occurred in a residential area. If you saw or heard anything, please call 101 quoting 44170377224 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two men arrested

A 25-year-old man from Ventnor and a 33-year-old man from Sandown have been arrested in connection with this incident.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

