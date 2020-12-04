Mental Elf Challenge aims to raise importance of children’s mental health: Here’s how to get involved

A great idea to help raise some positivity at the end of a difficult school year. Find out how to get involved in the Mental Elf Challenge

In a bid to bring some positivity to the end of term, Isle of Wight schools are being encouraged to take part in the Mental Elf Challenge.

The brainchild of Vanessa Hicks (headteacher at Gurnard Primary School), the Mental Elf Challenge aims to build some fun and jollity at the end of a very difficult year.

Raising awareness of good mental health
The Challenge is not exclusive to schools, with families encouraged to also have some fun creating videos and helping raise awareness of the importance of children’s mental health.

Gurnard’s dance teacher, Michelle, has filmed a great instruction video, which will help you to learn the dance routine before filming yourselves.

How to get involved
Once you have mastered the routine, all you need to do is follow the moves and make your own dance video.

You can then either upload it to the dedicated Mental Elf Challenge Facebook page or send it to the school using their WhatsApp link.

Check out the school’s video over on Facebook to get an idea of what to expect.

