Merstone Lane closed for emergency water main repair

Island Roads have issued a closure notice for Merstone Lane, between its junctions with Sandown Road and Main Road, Rookley.

Emergency utility repairs are taking place due to a burst water main.

The diversion will affect Sandown Road, Blackwater Shute, Blackwater Hollow and Main Road. Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure.

Island Roads say that “reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed”.

The road was closed at 8.30pm on 1st January 2018 and will remain closed for a maximum period of five days or until the works are completed, whichever is sooner.

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.